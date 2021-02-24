Texas Judge Suspended Over 2018 Election Fraud Charges

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- A San Antonio-area justice of the peace has been suspended without pay after a state grand jury this month charged him with organized election fraud and other crimes related to unlawfully handling 17 ballots in his 2018 campaign. Tomas Ramirez, a solo practitioner in Medina County, told Law360 on Wednesday that he had requested a hearing with the State Commission on Judicial Conduct to discuss its Tuesday order suspending him without pay indefinitely. He said he understood the step was a formality the commission takes when charges are pending against a justice of the peace. Ramirez was indicted by a Bandera County...

