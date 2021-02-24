NLRB Says Calif. Property Manager Busted Union Activity

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 7:20 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board has upheld a host of unfair labor practice findings against a California property manager over how it responded to its workers' union organizing drive, with the board members tussling about some of the reasoning underpinning the decision. A three-member panel backed an administrative law judge's 2019 decision that Douglas Emmett Management LLC violated the National Labor Relations Act by making coercive statements during Operating Engineers Local 501's campaign to organize about 20 engineers. Senior managers violated the NLRA by saying that they would never sign a union contract offering workers better benefits and threatening that workers...

