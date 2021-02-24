NJ Baking Co. Must Face Amputation Claims Despite Sale

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 3:51 PM EST) -- A New Jersey state appeals court on Wednesday revived claims that a baking company failed to ensure a facility was safe before its owners sold their interest in the plant and an employee's arm was amputated, finding the business owed a duty of care to the worker with respect to its prior safety inspections. The appellate panel said a trial court focused on the wrong time frame in concluding Omni Baking Co. did not owe a duty to plaintiff Diana Trujillo because the Mulloy family behind that business no longer owned part of the Baker Boys facility in May 2016 when...

