Forklift Maker Settles DOL's Hiring Bias Claims

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- A forklift manufacturer has struck a deal with the U.S. Department of Labor's federal contractor watchdog to resolve allegations it unfairly boxed out Black job applicants, according to a conciliation agreement made public recently. Crown Equipment Corp. will pay $85,000 in back wages and interest to 49 Black applicants who sought jobs constructing machinery often used in conjunction with forklifts, according to the agreement between the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs and the North Carolina-based employer. Crown and the OFCCP signed off on the agreement Feb. 18, two years after the agency initiated a probe of the company's hiring practices....

