New Evidence Allowed To Bolster UPMC Tuberculosis Case

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 6:53 PM EST) -- Evidence that the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center allegedly knew an employee had a dormant case of tuberculosis before she exposed thousands of people was allowed to be used to bolster previously dormant negligence claims in a proposed class action lawsuit, a Pennsylvania judge ruled Wednesday. An internal report and deposition that proposed lead plaintiff Michelle Harris-Barber received so she could get an expert to sign off on her original medical malpractice claim against UPMC could also be used to expand upon her claim the hospital was vicariously liable for a patient care technician who had a latent case of TB...

