Qualcomm Hit With £480M Consumer Class Action In UK

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- An advocacy group for U.K. consumers on Wednesday filed a complaint looking to recover £480 million ($677 million) from Qualcomm for overcharges allegedly stemming from anti-competitive licensing practices for smartphone technology, according to Hausfeld, the firm representing the group. Hausfeld said in a statement that Which?, a brand used by the U.K. nonprofit Consumers' Association that specializes in testing and reviewing consumer products, has filed an opt-out collective claim against Qualcomm Inc. alleging the company abuses its dominance in the markets for chipsets used in smartphones and related standard essential patents, allowing it to overcharge phone manufacturers for its technology. The case targets...

