'Change Is Coming' In Big Tech, House Antitrust Dem Vows

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 8:09 PM EST) -- Congress will soon craft a bipartisan package that will trim the ability of online "gatekeepers" to monopolize consumer data, turn a blind eye to hate speech and engage in censorship, a key congressional Democrat said Thursday. Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., who chairs the antitrust panel of the House Judiciary Committee, pledged during a hearing on gaps in Big Tech regulation that the coming legislation will tackle the sector's abuse of its dominant position by reforming antitrust and telecom laws. "Mark my words: Change is coming. Laws are coming," said Cicilline, who spearheaded a wide-ranging House investigation last year into the tactics wielded by...

