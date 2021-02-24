Democrats Unveil Bill To Reform Detention Of Immigrant Kids

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 6:38 PM EST) -- A group of congressional Democrats introduced a bicameral bill Tuesday that would increase oversight of and provide some protections for immigrant children who are held in custody by the government. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, along with Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state, said the Protection of Kids in Detention Act would create an Office of the Ombudsperson within the Department of Health and Human Services to ensure that statutes related to immigrant detention are being enforced. The bill would also ensure that kids are only held in the least restrictive settings, create a...

