Trade Court OKs Sawblade Duties In Line With Industry Trend

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade upheld anti-dumping duties on a Chinese manufacturer of diamond sawblades, finding Wednesday that trade officials used a reasonable formula reflective of industry trends. Judge Claire R. Kelly rejected arguments from Bosun Tools Co. that the 41.03% anti-dumping rate was not reflective of its actual dumping margin. She determined that the U.S. Department of Commerce appropriately relied on that number because it resembled previously calculated dumping margins, namely a rate of 39.66% assigned to diamond sawblades from China during a prior administrative review. "Commerce bases its explanation on record evidence of recent past calculated rates, and...

