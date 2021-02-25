Ex-Suniva Owner On Hook For $26M From Loan Guaranty

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 6:20 PM EST) -- A New York state judge has ordered the former equity owner of solar cell maker Suniva Inc. to make a $26.1 million loan default payment to an asset manager, saying neither a Chapter 11 settlement nor a short-notice collateral sale let it off the hook for its loan guaranty. In a ruling issued Tuesday, New York state Supreme Court Judge Andrew Borrok rejected Shunfeng International Clean Energy Ltd.'s arguments that SQN Asset Servicing LLC's Chapter 11 settlement with Suniva nor its sale of its loan collateral cost SQN the right to enforce the credit agreement and granted the asset manager a...

