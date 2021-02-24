Past PG&E Leadership To Blame For Wildfires, Victims Say

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:29 PM EST) -- The trustee for victims of deadly wildfires relaunched a suit Wednesday in California state court seeking to hold nearly two dozen former officers and directors of PG&E liable for allegedly failing to ensure precautions were in place that could have prevented the fires or lessened the extensive damage. The trustee for PG&E wildfire victims filed an amended complaint in San Francisco Superior Court, effectively taking over and revamping a suit that was initially filed by a company shareholder in December 2018. The case, along with similar federal and state suits, was stayed for more than two years while the utility's bankruptcy...

