UAW Unit Sues To Keep Okla. Aircraft Parts Plant Open

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- A United Auto Workers unit is suing Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc. to keep an Oklahoma aircraft parts manufacturing plant open, saying the company hid its plans to close the plant and lay off more than 100 workers, violating the unit's contract. In a complaint filed Tuesday, the International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America Local 1558 said that under a 2017 amendment to its collective bargaining agreement, Spirit is obligated to keep the McAlester plant open through 2025, but announced in October that it would be shutting it down. Spirit, which bought the plant from Boeing in...

