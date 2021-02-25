TikTok Competitor Beats Music Licensing Suit, For Now

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- A California federal court has tossed music licenser Wixen Music Publishing's suit accusing music video social media app Triller of allowing users to make and share videos containing unlicensed songs owned by the company, finding that Wixen failed to include the publication dates of the allegedly infringing songs. U.S. District Judge James V. Selna ruled on Wednesday that, in order to determine whether the Copyright Act of 1909 or Copyright Act of 1976 applies, Wixen would have had to identify the years of the song releases. He dismissed the claims but granted leave to amend. "Without any clarification on when the...

