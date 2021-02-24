Firm Sues For Abuse Of Process Over Drexel Tuition Debt Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- A former Drexel University student and his attorney abused the civil litigation process with a lawsuit accusing a debt collection firm of violating federal law, and the collection firm should be paid the cost of defending the suit, according to a complaint the firm filed in Pennsylvania state court. When Philip Tiene and attorney Predrag Filipovic accused J. Scott Watson's former firm of violating the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, they should have known their federal suit — which was ultimately dismissed after two trips to the Third Circuit — was meritless, J. Scott Watson PC claimed in a lawsuit filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS