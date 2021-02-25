Goldman Investors Urge High Court Not To Undo Class Cert.

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 9:42 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs investors told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that the bank's bid to decertify their class status in a high-profile and long-running securities suit relies on the notion that courts should be using "common sense" rather than evidence. The investors are asking the justices to affirm a Second Circuit majority ruling from April that Goldman had not rebutted the so-called presumption of classwide reliance when the bank asserted that its allegedly misleading statements about avoiding conflicts of interest were too generic to have been relied upon by the investors and therefore could not have impacted the price of Goldman's stock....

