Ex-Cargill Worker Indicted Over Cash, Vacation Bribes

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- A North Carolina federal jury indicted a former Cargill Inc. employee on charges that he took thousands of dollars in cash, lavish vacations and other gifts in exchange for helping a company fraudulently overcharge his employer for materials, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. Michael A. Kennedy, 55, of Charlotte, was indicted on charges of conspiracy and honest services wire fraud for his alleged role in an extensive bribery and kickback scheme from 2009 to 2016 in which he gave special treatment to a South Carolina-based company that provided non-raw materials and services to Cargill and its affiliates, according to...

