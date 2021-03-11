Biden HHS Pick Is A Shot In The Arm For Mental Health Parity

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 7:32 PM EST) -- The federal government has taken major steps to boost insurers' coverage of mental health and substance abuse treatment in recent years, and if California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is confirmed to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services next week as expected, that trend will likely continue. Throughout his two decades in Congress and four years as California's top cop, Becerra has revealed himself as a strong supporter of mental health parity laws who is unafraid to take on health care giants, signaling he'd likely act on a stated commitment to enforcing those laws as HHS secretary. Such action...

