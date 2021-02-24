DOL Delays Last-Minute Trump Rule On Tipped Workers

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 9:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday that it is delaying tip pool and tip credit regulations it finalized near the end of the Trump administration but that had not yet taken effect, citing public comments supporting a postponement made by nine attorneys general, a law firm and advocacy groups. The rule about tip regulations had been published Dec. 30 and was set to go into effect March 1. Following Wednesday's filing, the effective date is now April 30. The DOL said that it received 19 comments, with 17 of them, including one from Williams Litigation LLC, in favor of delaying...

