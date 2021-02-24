E-Commerce Site Says $200K Stolen In Iron Maiden IP Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 9:31 PM EST) -- Florida-based e-commerce platform Viral Style claimed Wednesday that a company associated with the heavy metal band Iron Maiden and a Chicago law firm improperly took $200,000 from its PayPal business account after erroneously roping it into a mass intellectual property infringement suit. Viral Style LLC brought claims for conversion, fraud and tortious interference with an advantageous business relationship in its complaint filed in federal court in Tampa, alleging that Iron Maiden Holdings Ltd. and AM Sullivan Law LLC took the funds from its account despite knowing that Viral Style had been dismissed from their lawsuit and agreeing that the company had...

