Two Calif. Boat Facilities Face $200K In Water-Related Fines

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 12:48 PM EST) -- Two California boating facilities have agreed to pay roughly $200,000 in combined penalties over allegations from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that they violated the Clean Water Act by failing to ensure their runoff didn't harm Newport Bay. Basin Marine Inc. will pay $142,224 and Balboa Boatyard of California Inc. will pay $59,908 over problems found during inspections at the Newport Beach facilities in 2018 and 2019, according to an EPA announcement Wednesday. "It is critical for boatyard facilities to maintain adequate stormwater pollution controls to protect our coastal ecosystems," Amy Miller, EPA Pacific Southwest regional director of the Enforcement and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS