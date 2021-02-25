9th Circ. Revives Nepali's Political Asylum Case

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit revived a Nepalese national's bid for asylum Wednesday after finding that an immigration appellate board had unreasonably determined the man could avoid retaliation for his political activities by moving to another part of Nepal. The three-judge Ninth Circuit panel faulted the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals for its 2017 determination that Deepak Lama, who fled persecution in the Nepalese capital, could avoid future persecution by relocating to Chitwan, a district of Nepal where he safely lived between 2003 and 2008. "[Lama] last lived there many years ago," the panel said. "The government presented no evidence that Lama could...

