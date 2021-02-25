Last 2 Plead Guilty In $109M Medicare Fraud Scheme

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 11:44 AM EST) -- The final two of six defendants charged in a $109 million Medicare fraud scheme pled guilty Wednesday in Massachusetts federal court, admitting to helping the group harvest information from enrollees in the federal health care program in order to file mountains of false claims for medical equipment. Talia Alexandre, 30, of Palm Springs, Florida, copped to a single count of receiving kickbacks in connection with the federal health care program, while Stefanie Hirsch, 51, of Los Angeles, pled guilty to violating the federal health information protection law, according to a statement by prosecutors. Hirsch's plea followed a deal with prosecutors that,...

