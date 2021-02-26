Employers Must Prioritize Pay Equity

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 5:17 PM EST) -- As employers look ahead at employment law developments and priorities under the Biden/Harris administration, pay equity is certain to remain a key focus at both the state and federal level. Both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are vocal proponents of addressing the nation's pay gap, and Congress and state legislatures around the country already are taking steps to strengthen existing equal pay laws, a trend sure to gain momentum given the recent push for racial justice, combined with concerns the pandemic may disproportionately be impacting working women and employees of color. States also are actively seeking access to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS