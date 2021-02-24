Judge Judy's $22M Suit Against Agents Is Canceled, For Now

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 9:50 PM EST) -- TV's Judge Judy found herself on the wrong side of the gavel Wednesday as a California judge tossed her suit accusing a talent agency and its chief agent of making off with more than $22 million in syndication fees despite not contributing to the show's success. Judge Judith Sheindlin saw all three of her claims against Richard Lawrence and Rebel Entertainment Partners Inc. tossed, as Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Richard J. Burdge Jr. sustained their demurrer motion. He did allow Judge Sheindlin 30 days to amend her claims. In a tentative order made final at the end of a Wednesday...

