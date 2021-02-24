Stream TV Lodges Ch. 11 Petition In Wake Of Assets Battle

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- Defunct 3D television technology company Stream TV Networks Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday in Delaware federal bankruptcy court, a move that follows a dispute in state court over a plan to transfer its assets to a newly formed company. Last year, Stream defaulted on more than $50 million in debt to its secured creditors, owed another $16 million to other creditors and couldn't pay its bills, according to court filings. The company then reached a deal with its two secured creditors and certain investors, agreeing to transfer all of its assets to SeeCubic, a newly formed entity controlled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS