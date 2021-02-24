NLRB Prosecutor Drops Trump-Era Suit Against Teamsters

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- The head of the National Labor Relations Board's Seattle office dropped a Trump-era suit accusing two Teamsters units of labor violations Wednesday over objections from an involved food supplier, which is represented by a former NLRB chairman. Region 19 Director Ronald Hooks withdrew allegations that Teamsters Local 117 and Local 313 sought to make United Natural Foods Inc. discriminate against workers at its new Centralia, Washington, facility by enforcing an arbitration award letting workers at UNFI's shuttered Tacoma plant transfer in at higher, union-bargained wages. Hooks said acting general counsel Peter Sung Ohr decided not to press the case following a...

