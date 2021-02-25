5th Circ. Says BP Toxic Waste Suit Belongs In Federal Court

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday reversed a Louisiana federal judge's decision to send a case back to state court, finding that the district court was wrong to abstain from hearing the suit, filed by a ranch seeking to get BP to pay for a cleanup of an oil pit it once owned. In its published opinion, the three-judge panel said U.S. District Judge James D. Cain of the Western District of Louisiana wrongly abstained from hearing the lawsuit from Grace Ranch LLC, an owner of property in Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana, that was once home to BP's unlined oil pits, allegedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS