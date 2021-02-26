British Gymnastics Faces Abuse Lawsuit From Olympians

Law360, London (February 26, 2021, 12:02 AM GMT) -- A group of 17 elite gymnasts backed by Hausfeld LLP accused British Gymnastics of subjecting them to physical and mental abuse in a letter of claim on Thursday, the first formal step in a legal battle seeking compensation over the scandal. The letter will set in motion a group of personal injury claims on behalf of the athletes against British Gymnastics, the country's peak governing body responsible for overseeing the sport, Hausfeld partner Sarah Moore told Law360. The 17 athletes, who range in age between 15 and 43 and include three Olympians, claim that coaches engaged in systemic physical and psychological abuse....

