Worker Fights 'Enforcement Gap' In Equality Law At Top Court

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 5:52 PM GMT) -- A charity worker seeking to recover nearly £75,000 ($106,000) from her former employer for harassment told the U.K.'s highest court on Thursday that the country's legislation has substantial gaps for enforcing employment judgments in violation of European Union equality law. Aiden O'Neill QC of Matrix Chambers, counsel for Anela Anwar, said there are no sufficient provisions in U.K. law for his client to recover a debt awarded to her by the Employment Tribunal in 2016. O'Neill urged the U.K. Supreme Court to rule in favor of her judicial review against the advocate general, which alleges that the British government has failed...

