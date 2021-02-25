Banks Can Argue Funds Passed On UK Forex Rigging Losses

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 12:54 PM GMT) -- Institutional investors suing some of the world's largest banks for manipulating the foreign exchange market will have to prove their losses were not passed on to others after a London court ruled on Thursday that the issue has to be determined at trial. A High Court judge has refused to dismiss the defense deployed by Barclays and other major lenders to fight claims for damages for allegedly manipulating benchmark rates. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Nigel Teare, sitting as a judge at the High Court, refused to knock down the legal defense raised by Barclays, CitiBank, HSBC and other lenders to fight claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS