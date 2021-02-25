SFO Told To Speed Up Complaints Process In CPS Report

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 4:34 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office should speed up the time it takes respond to complaints about its investigations and staff since its current timetable is "not challenging" and could easily be shortened, according to a new oversight report. The white-collar crime agency ought to provide an update on its findings within 28 days, down from the SFO's current two-month target, HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate said in a report released Thursday. The agency is capable of responding more than a week or two ahead of its current target, meaning the self-imposed deadline is "neither sufficiently challenging, nor one which represents a quality...

