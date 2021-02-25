Covington, Skadden Rep Merck's $1.9B Pandion Buy

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 2:58 PM EST) -- Merck & Co. said Thursday it's buying clinical-stage autoimmune and inflammatory disease biotechnology group Pandion Therapeutics Inc. in a $1.85 billion deal guided by Covington & Burling and Skadden. Watertown, Massachusetts-based Pandion said it's agreed to be bought by the multinational pharmaceutical at $60 per share, a premium of 134% from its closing share price Wednesday of $25.63, and a more than 233% premium over its $18-per-share debut on the Nasdaq in July. "We are proud that Merck has recognized our team's innovation and drive in creating a pipeline of diverse candidates that activate natural immune regulatory mechanisms and thereby have...

