Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Universal Health Services Settles Investor Suit for $17.5M

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- Investors in hospital and health care services company Universal Health Services have asked a federal judge in Philadelphia to give an initial nod to a $17.5 million settlement agreement that, if approved, would end claims the company misrepresented its success.

In their Wednesday motion, the proposed class of UHS investors, which is led by a pair of institutional investors — the Teamsters Local 456 Pension Fund and the Teamsters Local 456 Annuity Fund — asked U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky to approve the multimillion dollar settlement sum so the parties could move forward with settlement proceedings.

In their motion, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!