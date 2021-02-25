Universal Health Services Settles Investor Suit for $17.5M

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- Investors in hospital and health care services company Universal Health Services have asked a federal judge in Philadelphia to give an initial nod to a $17.5 million settlement agreement that, if approved, would end claims the company misrepresented its success. In their Wednesday motion, the proposed class of UHS investors, which is led by a pair of institutional investors — the Teamsters Local 456 Pension Fund and the Teamsters Local 456 Annuity Fund — asked U.S. District Judge Joel H. Slomsky to approve the multimillion dollar settlement sum so the parties could move forward with settlement proceedings. In their motion, the...

