New Mexico AG Asks 10th Circ. To Revive Google Privacy Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 10:06 PM EST) -- New Mexico's attorney general is urging the Tenth Circuit to reverse the dismissal of his suit claiming Google is illegally collecting children's personal information through its free suite of educational tools, arguing that federal law doesn't allow the tech giant to "blindly rely" on schools to obtain the necessary parental consent. Attorney General Hector Balderas argued in an opening brief filed Wednesday that a New Mexico federal judge had "erred in two critical respects" when ruling in September that the attorney general had failed to sufficiently claim that Google violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by using its G Suite...

