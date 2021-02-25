Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

New Mexico AG Asks 10th Circ. To Revive Google Privacy Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 10:06 PM EST) -- New Mexico's attorney general is urging the Tenth Circuit to reverse the dismissal of his suit claiming Google is illegally collecting children's personal information through its free suite of educational tools, arguing that federal law doesn't allow the tech giant to "blindly rely" on schools to obtain the necessary parental consent.

Attorney General Hector Balderas argued in an opening brief filed Wednesday that a New Mexico federal judge had "erred in two critical respects" when ruling in September that the attorney general had failed to sufficiently claim that Google violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by using its G Suite...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!