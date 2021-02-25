Travelers Gets Hotel Owner's COVID-19 Coverage Suit Axed

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 6:24 PM GMT) -- A London judge dismissed a five-star hotel's lawsuit seeking to force Travelers Insurance to pay its £250,000 ($352,000) business interruption claim after being forced to close during the pandemic, ruling Thursday that COVID-19 was not on the policy's exhaustive list of diseases. High Court Judge Sara Cockerill, sitting in the Newcastle Circuit Commercial Court, granted Travelers Insurance Co.'s application to strike out the claim brought by the owners of a five-star, 61-bedroom hotel and resort called Rockliffe Hall in northeast England. The insurer was granted a summary judgment after Rockliffe's arguments failed against the reasonable reader test — or what an ordinary...

