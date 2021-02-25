Fenwick-Led Crypto Exchange Coinbase Files Direct Listing

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 9:04 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase filed plans on Thursday to publicly list its shares, setting up a much anticipated debut for a company that bills itself as a crypto-economy pioneer, guided by Fenwick & West LLP and financial advisers' counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. Coinbase Global Inc. plans to list its shares under the symbol "COIN" on the Nasdaq exchange. Coinbase did not indicate how many shares it will register for sale, nor when trading is expected to begin. Direct listings generally differ from traditional initial public offerings in that companies list existing shares on an exchange rather than hire underwriters to...

