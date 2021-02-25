IHS Markit Investors Want To Check Math On $44B S&P Merger

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 3:20 PM EST) -- Two stockholders have launched suits seeking to halt the proposed $44 billion merger between London-based data and analytics firm IHS Markit Ltd. and S&P Global Inc., telling federal courts in New York and Philadelphia that IHS omitted key financial information from regulatory filings. IHS Markit investors Mylinh Nguyen and James Parshall filed separate suits in Pennsylvania's Eastern District and New York's Southern District, respectively, claiming IHS left out vital information in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The suits, filed Wednesday and Thursday, say the firm kept investors in the dark about the companies' financial projections and whether financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS