Mich. Bottled Water Co. Can't Escape OT-Shorting Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 5:04 PM EST) -- A Michigan bottled water company can't use "alternative facts" not in the complaint to dodge a putative collective action from a former truck driver claiming the company kept drivers on the clock but failed to pay them proper overtime, a federal judge ruled Thursday. In an order, U.S. District Judge Mark A. Goldsmith denied Absopure Water Co.'s motion to dismiss, rejecting the company's argument that the driver's complaint left out "relevant facts." The judge agreed with the driver that the company's use of "alternative facts" did not warrant dismissal for failure to state a claim. A motion to dismiss for failure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS