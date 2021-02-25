Flooring Co. Accuses Rival Of Swiping Workers, Trade Secrets

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 7:57 PM EST) -- A Georgia-based flooring manufacturer is accusing a Chinese rival in a federal lawsuit of illegally stealing employees with valuable trade secrets and unlawfully using proprietary information to compete. IVC US Inc., the Georgia company, says Chinese rival Huali Group U.S. LLC and four former IVC employees who jumped ship are violating federal and Georgia trade secrets law and that the ex-workers are violating their noncompete agreements. IVC on Wednesday asked a Georgia federal judge to enjoin Huali and the workers from recruiting and hiring anyone else and to stop the workers who switched jobs from disclosing any trade secrets. According to...

