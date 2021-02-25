Groups Urge 1st Circ. To Keep $1B Energy Line On Hold

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 7:11 PM EST) -- The U.S. government is ignoring extensive evidence that a Maine segment of a proposed $1 billion clean energy transmission project would cause irreparable damage by not considering environmental harms, green groups told the First Circuit. In a brief filed Wednesday, the Sierra Club, Natural Resources Council of Maine and the Appalachian Mountain Club said the district court erred in rejecting their motion for preliminary injunction on the project — and that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is now recommitting those same errors at the appellate court despite serious concerns about environmental impacts of the project. The groups said the injunction...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS