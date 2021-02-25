NLRB Says Freight Co.'s Alleged Violations Not 'De Minimis'

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 8:44 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board has declined to revitalize its so-called de minimis doctrine and grant a freight company a quick win on allegations it misclassified and retaliated against unionizing drivers, rejecting arguments that the claims were too insignificant to be worth the board's time. In its decision Wednesday, the three-member panel declined to apply the 1973 doctrine established in American Federation of Musicians Local 76 to Cal Cartage Transportation Express LLC's situation, as the company had asked for in a summary judgment motion. The NLRB found in the 1973 case that a technical violation of the National Labor Relations Act was...

