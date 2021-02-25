Red White & Bloom To Buy Acreage Florida Biz For $60M

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- Multistate cannabis operator Acreage Holdings Inc. announced Thursday that it has agreed to sell its Florida operations for $60 million to Red White & Bloom Brands Inc., as it aims to focus on markets in other states and become profitable. Under the terms of the deal, Red White & Bloom, or RWB, will purchase all issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Acreage Florida Inc., which is licensed to operate medical marijuana dispensaries and processing and cultivation facilities in Florida. Acreage Holdings CEO Peter Caldini said in the announcement that the sale, which also includes property in Sanderson, Florida, will...

