11th Circ. Rejects Law School Age Bias Claims By Fired Prof

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 2:33 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday rejected a former Georgia law professor's claims that she was discriminated against because of her age by the now-closed Savannah Law School, which argued she was the worst teacher it had ever had. A three-judge panel affirmed a Georgia trial court's granting of summary judgment to Savannah Law School LLC, a former branch campus of Atlanta's John Marshall Law School, saying in a per curiam opinion that former professor Maggie Tsavaris presented no direct evidence of age discrimination. Tsavaris, who was 60 when she was fired by Savannah Law School Dean Malcolm Morris in 2017, claimed...

