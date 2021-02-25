Multistate Commission Bans Fracking In Del. River Basin

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 5:20 PM EST) -- The Delaware River Basin Commission approved a permanent ban on high-volume fracking in a 13,539-square-mile region spanning Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware and New Jersey, cementing a temporary ban that's been in place for nearly 11 years. Finding the measure is needed to protect an important basin, the four states that hold a seat on the commission voted to permanently ban fracking in the Delaware River watershed. The fifth commissioner, who represents the federal government's view, abstained from voting, explaining that relevant federal agencies and the White House have not yet completed their review of the measure that would ban fracking in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS