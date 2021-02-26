Insurer Says Brain Injury Coverage Suit Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- A global insurer has urged a Colorado federal court to compel arbitration in a lawsuit seeking coverage of assisted living expenses initiated by the son of a woman living with brain damage after being hit by a car. Robert Hazan on behalf of his mother, Sara Behmoaras, sued Allianz Worldwide Care SA for refusing to cover "substantially all" the costs related to her required 24-hour care after she was transferred from a Denver hospital facility to nursing home Rowan Community. Allianz asked the court in a Wednesday motion to either dismiss the case, pause it or compel arbitration, as outlined in...

