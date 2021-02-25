MSU Escapes Title IX Suit Over Handling Of Assault Reports

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge has dismissed a suit from a female student alleging that Michigan State University routinely looks the other way when male athletes are accused of raping or sexually assaulting female students, saying a 2019 Sixth Circuit decision clears the school from her theory of liability. In an order filed Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Paul L. Maloney granted reconsideration of his prior decision denying MSU's bid to dismiss the suit from Bailey Kowalski, whose 2018 suit alleged that she was raped by Spartans basketball players in 2015 and that MSU counselors discouraged her from reporting the incident to the police....

