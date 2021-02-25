6th Circ. Won't Rethink Delphi Retirees' Loss In Pension Case

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 6:43 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel won't rethink its September decision to greenlight the shutdown of Delphi Corp.'s pension plan for salaried employees, upholding the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp.'s win in the case Thursday. The three-judge panel's refusal to rehear the case arrives four months after a group of Delphi retirees asked the court to give their Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit another look, arguing that the court's ruling ran afoul of U.S. Supreme Court precedent. The retirees hammered home their point in a follow-up brief filed Jan. 12, urging the court to reconsider handing the decision in light of the high...

