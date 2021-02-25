Insurers Can't Be Charged For Medical Pot, Mass. Court Says

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 6:02 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts appellate court held on Thursday that a worker injured on the job can't charge his health insurer for the cost of his medical marijuana, citing a precedent-setting case from last year that settled the issue in the Bay State. In a two-page summary decision, a three-judge panel said Mark T. Delano's appeal was controlled by a decision handed down in October by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, ruling that insurance companies and other parties cannot be compelled to reimburse injured employees for their federally illegal medical marijuana use. "In affirming the denial of the claim, the court considered how...

