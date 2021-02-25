Biden USTR Pick Signals Support For Trump's China Deal

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 1:55 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's nominee to serve as the nation's top trade official said Thursday that she expects China to abide by the terms of the trade accord it struck with the U.S. last year, marking the clearest signal yet that the White House will enforce the Trump-era deal. Biden administration officials thus far have been noncommittal about whether and to what extent they will carry out the Trump administration's China policies as they undergo an extensive review. U.S. trade representative nominee, Katherine Tai, told the Senate Finance Committee that while that review is still ongoing, she will hold Beijing to the...

