Post Sugary Cereal Buyers Get OK On $15M False Ad Deal

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 4:53 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has given his stamp of approval to a $15 million settlement resolving consumer class claims that Post Foods LLC misrepresented the nutritional value of its cereals by not highlighting their added sugar. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick on Wednesday granted the consumers' motion for preliminary approval of the deal they reached with Post last month, saying the settlement looks to be fair and reasonable following mediations with two separate judges, according to the eight-page order. The judge also certified a settlement class of all people in the U.S. who, between Aug. 29, 2012, and Nov. 2,...

